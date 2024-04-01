Israeli Forces Kill Four Int'l Rescue Members Working In Gaza Strip

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) GAZA, April 1 (KUNA) -- The Palestinian media office in Gaza said Monday that the Israeli occupation force assassinated four people from the international relief teams working there, and they're nationals from Britain, Poland and Australia, during a raid on their vehicle in Deir Al-Balah area in Gaza Strip central area.

The Government Media Office spokesman Ismail Al-Thawabta said in a press conference held at Al-Aqsa Martyrs Hospital, "the Israeli raid on the foreign team in the city of Deir Al-Balah resulted in the martyrdom of 4 foreigners and their Palestinian driver."

Al-Thawabta condemned the crime of assassinating the relief team, calling on international organizations to condemn it, and hold the Israeli occupation fully responsible for such crime, stressing that "the war of genocide against Gaza waged by the Israeli occupation must be stopped."

Earlier, the Israeli occupation targeted two civilian cars and a residential square in Deir al-Balah, in addition to Israeli warplanes and artillery carrying out a series of violent raids on Gaza City in the north and Rafah in the south, which led to the death of a number of civilians, including children. (Pickup previous)

wab







MENAFN01042024000071011013ID1108046246