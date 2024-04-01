GCC Chief Condemns Israeli Attack On Iran's Consulate In Syria

( MENAFN - Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) RIYADH, April 1 (KUNA) -- Secretary-General of the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) Jassem Al-Budaiwi condemned and denounced Monday the targeting of Iran's consulate in the Syrian capital Damascus. In a statement, the GCC chief underlined the importance of abiding by international law and treaties, including the protection and safety of diplomatic missions. Earlier, several casualties and injuries occurred after an Israeli missile attack that targeted the Iranian consulate building in Mezzeh neighborhood in Damascus. (end) ash

