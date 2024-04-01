UNRWA Is Backbone Of Humanitarian Operation In Gaza: UN Top Official

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

New York, Apr. 1 (Petra) -- The Under-Secretary-General for Humanitarian Affairs, Martin Griffiths, said attempts to sideline the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees in the Near East (UNRWA) must stop.In a social media post, Griffiths underscored that UNRWA is the backbone of the humanitarian operation in Gaza – and that any effort to distribute aid without them is simply doomed to fail."No other agency has the same reach, experience, or community trust needed to do the job," said Griffiths, who resigned from his job last week and is scheduled to depart later.