Gaza's Al-Aqsa Hospital Complex Was Targeted By Israeli Airstrike: UN

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

New York, Apr. 1 (Petra) -- A team from the World Health Organization (WHO) was conducting a humanitarian operation at Al-Aqsa Hospital in central Gaza on Sunday when tents within the hospital complex were the target of an Israeli air strike, according to UN spokesperson Stephane Dujarric on Monday.Dujarric stated that there were no casualties among the WHO staff who were present, saying that the bombing caused four deaths and seventeen injuries.He clarified that the WHO team was there to evaluate the hospital's needs and gather incubators to be delivered to medical facilities in the northern part of Gaza.