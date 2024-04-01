Palestine Requests Extraordinary Session Of Arab League

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Apr. 1 (Petra) -- The Permanent Representative of the State of Palestine to the Arab League, Ambassador Mohannad Aklouk, announced that Palestine has requested an extraordinary session of the Council of the League at the level of permanent delegates as soon as possible. The aim is to discuss the Arab action in light of the ongoing Israeli genocide, starvation policy, and forced displacement against the Palestinian people.In a statement to the Palestinian News and Information Agency (WAFA) on Monday, Aklouk said that Palestine requested the meeting to discuss the Arab and international action in light of the ongoing Israeli threats to invade the city of Rafah, which shelters more than 1.5 million Palestinian refugees and citizens.The meeting will also address Israel's intransigence and refusal to implement relevant Security Council resolutions on ceasefire and the entry of humanitarian aid into the Gaza Strip, including Resolution 2728, which called for an immediate ceasefire during the month of Ramadan.Aklouk pointed out that the Council will also discuss Israel's non-compliance with the interim measures ordered by the International Court of Justice on January 26, 2024 and March 28, 2024.