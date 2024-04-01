Israeli Bombing On Khan Yunis, Rafah Kills 9 Palestinians

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Apr. 1 (Petra) -- An Israeli bombing Monday evening struck the center of Khan Yunis and east of Rafah, south of the Gaza Strip, killing nine Palestinians and injuring others.According to local and health sources in the southern Gaza Strip, four Palestinians have fallen in another massacre carried out by the Israeli occupation when they were the target of an Israeli bombardment close to the Sheikh Nasser roundabout in the heart of Khan Yunis.An Israeli airstrike also targeted land near displaced people's tents in the Al Muharrarat area next to Al-Aqsa University, west of the city.