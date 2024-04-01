Russians Shell Kurylivka In Kharkiv Region, Damaging Houses

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Russian troops shelled the village of Kurylivka, Kupiansk district, Kharkiv region, damaging private residential houses.

According to Ukrinform, the Prosecutor General's Office said this in a post on Facebook.

According to the investigation, the enemy attacked around 15:00 on Monday. According to preliminary information, the invaders used artillery.

There were no casualties.

Law enforcement officers launched a pre-trial investigation into the violation of the laws and customs of war - Part 1 of Article 438 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine.

As reported by Ukrinform, the Russian army fired artillery twice at the Nikopol district of the Dnipropetrovsk region, as well as attacked it seven times with drones, causing destruction.