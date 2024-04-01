Enemy Attacks Kryvyi Rih, Injuring Woman

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) In the evening, the enemy attacked Kryvyi Rih, injuring a woman.

Oleksandr Vilkul, the head of the Defense Council of Kryvyi Rih, said this in a Telegram post, Ukrinform reports.

"No details are available yet regarding the missile attack on the city at 20:35. A 42-year-old woman has been injured and is currently receiving treatment at the hospital. Her condition is not serious," he wrote.

Windows in some buildings were broken. Vilkul added that utility companies are already working at the relevant sites.

Earlier, the Ukrainian Air Force reported about a high-speed target moving towards Kryvyi Rih. An air alert was announced.

Before that, the air defense forces shot down a missile over the Kryvyi Rih district.