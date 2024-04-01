Enemy Attacks Kryvyi Rih, Injuring Woman

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) In the evening, the enemy attacked Kryvyi Rih, injuring a woman.
Oleksandr Vilkul, the head of the Defense Council of Kryvyi Rih, said this in a Telegram post, Ukrinform reports.
"No details are available yet regarding the missile attack on the city at 20:35. A 42-year-old woman has been injured and is currently receiving treatment at the hospital. Her condition is not serious," he wrote.
Windows in some buildings were broken. Vilkul added that utility companies are already working at the relevant sites. Read also:
Russians shell Kurylivka in Kharkiv region, damaging houses
Earlier, the Ukrainian Air Force reported about a high-speed target moving towards Kryvyi Rih. An air alert was announced.
Before that, the air defense forces shot down a missile over the Kryvyi Rih district.
MENAFN01042024000193011044ID1108046072
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.