Russians Shelling Kherson's Central Part

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The enemy is shelling the central part of Kherson city.

This was reported by the first deputy chairman of the Kherson Regional Council, Yuriy Sobolevskyi, according to Ukrinform.

"The enemy is shelling the central part of Kherson, be careful," Sobolevskyi wrote.

Enemy attacks Kryvyi Rih, injuring

As Ukrinform reported, 27 objects in the Kherson region were damaged in the Russian shelling over the past day.