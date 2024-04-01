Russia Damaged Or Destroyed 1,772 Medical Facilities In Ukraine

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Since the beginning of the full-scale war, 1,772 medical facilities have been damaged or destroyed in Ukraine, according to the Ministry of Health.

“Since the beginning of the full-scale war, Russia has damaged or destroyed 1,772 medical facilities in Ukraine by daily bombardment and shelling of civilian infrastructure. Specifically, 1,564 medical facilities have been damaged, and another 208 have been completely destroyed. These include hospitals, outpatient clinics, polyclinics, maternity hospitals, etc,” the report says.

The Ministry of Health noted that medical facilities in the Kharkiv, Donetsk, Mykolaiv, Kyiv, Chernihiv, Dnipropetrovsk, Kherson, and Zaporizhzhia regions suffered the greatest losses. Currently, it is impossible to obtain comprehensive information on the degree of destruction of medical facilities in the temporarily occupied territories.

Also during this time, the Russian army destroyed 260 ambulances, damaged 149 and seized another 125.

At the same time, the Ministry of Health and its partners have managed to fully restore 512 medical facilities, and another 358 have been partially restored or are in the process of being restored.

These are medical facilities in the de-occupied territories, as well as those that have suffered minor damage, such as broken windows, roofing, facade damage, etc.

Most restored medical facilities are in the Mykolaiv, Dnipro, Kyiv, Kharkiv, and Chernihiv regions.

As reported, the units of the Nikopol District Primary Health Care Center in the Dnipropetrovsk region, which suffered from Russian shelling of the region in the first year of the full-scale war, have been restored.