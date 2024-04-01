Transfermarkt: Value Of Georgian National Football Team Players Increases To €150 Million

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Transfermarkt, a website tracking market value of footballplayers and teams worldwide, on Monday said the combined value ofplayers of the Georgian national football team had increased to€150 million, Azernews reports, citing Agenda.
The website said the transfer value of goalkeeper GiorgiMamardashvili, who also plays for Valencia, had increased from €30to €35 million.
The figure for striker Giorgi Mikaoutadze, who beside thenational team represents the club Mertz, now amounts to €9million.
The five most expensive players of the Georgian national teamare:
Khvicha Kvaratskhelia, Napoli - €80 million
Giorgi Mamardashvili, Valencia - €35 million
Giorgi Mikaoutadze, Metz - €9 million
Otar Kiteishvili, Sturm - €3 million
Saba Sazonov, Torino - €3 million
The updated figures follow the team's securing of a spot in theupcoming Euro 2024 tournament with its defeat of Greece in Tbilisilast week.
