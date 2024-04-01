Transfermarkt: Value Of Georgian National Football Team Players Increases To €150 Million

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Transfermarkt, a website tracking market value of footballplayers and teams worldwide, on Monday said the combined value ofplayers of the Georgian national football team had increased to€150 million, Azernews reports, citing Agenda.

The website said the transfer value of goalkeeper GiorgiMamardashvili, who also plays for Valencia, had increased from €30to €35 million.

The figure for striker Giorgi Mikaoutadze, who beside thenational team represents the club Mertz, now amounts to €9million.

The five most expensive players of the Georgian national teamare:

Khvicha Kvaratskhelia, Napoli - €80 million

Giorgi Mamardashvili, Valencia - €35 million

Giorgi Mikaoutadze, Metz - €9 million

Otar Kiteishvili, Sturm - €3 million

Saba Sazonov, Torino - €3 million

The updated figures follow the team's securing of a spot in theupcoming Euro 2024 tournament with its defeat of Greece in Tbilisilast week.