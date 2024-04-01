Four Palestinians Killed, 17 Wounded In Israeli Bombing On Hospital In Central Gaza Yesterday: Sources

(MENAFN- Nam News Network) GAZA, Apr 2 (NNN-WAFA) – At least four Palestinians were killed and 17 others were wounded yesterday, in an Israeli bombing on tents, inside the Al-Aqsa Hospital compound, in the central Gaza Strip, Palestinian eyewitnesses and sources said.

The eyewitnesses reported that, a drone fired at least one missile at tents housing displaced persons and journalists, in the courtyard of the Al-Aqsa Hospital in the city of Deir al-Balah.

The Israel Defence Forces said on its official X account that, an IAF (Israeli Air Force) aircraft struck an“operational Islamic Jihad command centre and terrorists positioned in the courtyard of the Al-Aqsa Hospital.”

Palestinian medical sources said, the attack killed four Palestinian people and injured 17 others, including two journalists, with varying injuries.

Activists shared a video on Facebook showing tents made of nylon and tin catching fire.

Meanwhile, the Hamas-run media office in Gaza, condemned in a statement that the Israeli army waged another“massacre,” by bombing at the peak hours of movement among the wounded and the displaced at the hospital.

The office called on international and regional organisations related to health work, to“condemn this terrible Israeli crime.”– NNN-WAFA