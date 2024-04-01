Kuwait Charity Launches Humanitarian Endeavor For Needy Groups

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, April 1 (KUNA) -- Kuwait-based International Islamic Charity Organization (IICO) has launched a fresh humanitarian initiative aiming at extending aid to several needy countries and areas, primarily the Gaza Strip.

The endeavor comes to mark the last 10 days of the holy month of Ramadan, when Muslims often seek to step up their religious and altruistic activities, IICO's Deputy General Manager for Communication Ibrahim Al-Bader said in a press statement on Monday.

It embraces an integrated health center intended to serve 2,000 beneficiaries in Niger, along with five new mosques in Bangladesh, India and Niger, Al-Bader elaborated.

It is also meant to offer humanitarian aid to orphans in Palestine, Yemen, Somalia and Sudan, he said, adding that top priority was given to the population of the Gaza Strip during the holy month in general and the last 10 days in particular, in a bid to ease the anguish of poor families, medics and orphans. (end)

at









MENAFN01042024000071011013ID1108046034