Kuwaiti Medical Delegation In Gaza To Support Healthcare System

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) GAZA, April 1 (KUNA) -- A second Kuwaiti medical delegation entered Gaza on Monday through Rafah Crossing Point to support the healthcare in Gaza by conducting surgical operations for injured Palestinians.

The head of the delegation and deputy general mananger of Kuwait Society for Relief Omar Al-Thuwaini stated to Kuwait News Agency (KUNA) that the delegation entered Gaza on Sunday and was set to continue their operations for seven straight days.

The main reason for the visit is to "reinforce the broken healthcare system in Gaza", said Al-Thuwaini, pointing to moral and psychological support with 11 medical doctors participating with specialties ranging in surgery, ophthalmology, urology, neurosurgery.

He added that the delegation carried seven tonnes of medical supplies to aid the medical team in Gaza.

Al-Thuwaini affirmed that this mission was possible thanks to Kuwait's relentless and on-going support towards Palestine and its people, hoping that it would succeed in relieving the affected Palestinians.

The first Kuwaiti medical delegation entered Gaza last month and was the first of its kind, sent by Kuwait Red Crescent Society. (end)

