Oman Condemns Attack On Iran Consulate In Damascus

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) MUSCAT, April 1 (KUNA) -- Oman has denounced an attack on the Iranian consulate in Damascus, which took place earlier on Monday and claimed multiple casualties.
In a press statement, the Omani Ministry of Foreign Affairs voiced condemnation and denunciation of the attack as a breach of Syria's sovereignty, all international laws, and immunities for diplomatic and consular immunities.
It also called for de-escalation in the region and rejected the aggression and all acts that put security and stability in jeopardy.
Several casualties and injuries occurred as a result of an Israeli missile attack that targeted the Iranian consulate building in Mezzeh neighborhood in Damascus earlier on Monday. (end)
