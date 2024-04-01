Washington Concerned Over Israeli Occupation Law On Banning Media Outlets

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) WASHINGTON, April 1 (KUNA) -- The White House described on Monday, the recent passing of a law that prevents Aljazeera and other international media outlets to work inside "Israel" as "concerning."

The White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said, "we believe in the freedom of the press. It is critical.

The United States supports the critically important work journalists around the world do, and that includes those who are reporting in the conflict in Gaza."

Earlier, the Israeli Knesset passed a law with 70 to 10 voting for the closure of Aljazeera offices and other media outlets inside the Israeli occupation and reporting on the Israeli war on Gaza.

Along the same lines, Matthew Miller, the Spokesperson for the US Department of State affirmed that the US supports free press everywhere in the world, emphasizing that it was through free press that the world is informed on the events unfolding in Gaza, including Aljazeera reporters.

Miller continued to say, "with respect to Aljazeera, it is well known that we have not always agreed with all of their coverage, but it is a media organization that we engage with, so we will continue to make it clear that we support the work that the free press does."

The Israeli occupation has a history of killing journalists namely Aljazeera journalist Shereen Abu Akleh and Samer Abu Daqqah during their work in covering the events in Gaza, including the killings of family members of the head of Aljazeera offices journalist Wael Dahdouh. (end)

