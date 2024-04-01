Kuwait Deplores Israeli Occupation's Attack On Iranian Consulate In Syria

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, April 1 (KUNA) -- The Ministry of Foreign Affairs expressed Monday Kuwait's strong condemnation of the Israeli occupation's airstrike, which targeted the Iranian consulate in Damascus Syria, causing many casualties and injuries.

In a statement, the ministry said that such attack is considered a clear violation of international law, which supposedly protects diplomatic missions around the world from such a blatant attack.

The ministry calls on the international community to bear responsibility and exerts efforts to protect the stability and safety in the region.

Earlier, several casualties and injuries occurred because of an Israeli missile attack that targeted the Iranian consulate building in Mezzeh neighborhood in Damascus. (end)

