Derecognition Of World Foundation School: Court Stays DSE Order

According to details available, counsel for petitioner has stated that impugned order passed by Director School Education Kashmir is in violation of Section 16 of the Jammu and Kashmir School Education Act 2002, which provides reasonable opportunity of being heard to be afforded to the education agency.



He stated the counsel also states that impugned action culminated in impugned order is also contradictory and contravention to SRO/Notification 123 dated 18th March 2010 (Jammu and Kashmir School Education Rules, 2010).

“A prima facie case is made out for indulgence of this court as also for grant of ad interim relief. Notice in CM as well. Rekha Wangnoo, who is on caveat, has caused appearance and accepted notice on behalf of respondents. Let her file reply/objections by or before next date of hearing,” a single-judge bench presided over the justice Vinod Chatterji Koul observed.



The court said that in the meantime, subject to objections and till next date of hearing before the bench, de-recognition order dated March 29, shall stay.



The court has posted the matter for next hearing on May 13. On March 29, DESK withdrew recognition order of World Foundation School Mamath Budgam for not cooperating and implementing the orders of the competent authority. (KNS)

