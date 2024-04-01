Westjet Introduces Memorease

(MENAFN- Caribbean News Global) CALGARY, Canada – After almost three decades of delivering travel options to Canadians, WestJet is proud to introduce a new way for Canadians to enjoy a vacation – one that eliminates the need to actually take a vacation.

Today, (April 1, 2024) the airline is thrilled to introduce MemorEase



, an innovative new headset that uses the latest in AI technology to implant vacation memories directly into guests' brains – offering them all the benefits of a vacation, without ever having to leave the comfort of their couch.

With WestJet's state-of-the-art MemorEase



headset, you can choose from an expansive collection of AI-generated vacation memories. Whether your dream getaway centres around neon lights or white sand beaches, MemorEase



offers you the opportunity to take the vacation of your dreams. Literally.

“We know how busy Canadians are, and that sometimes – despite best intentions – getting away for a vacation can be tough,” explains WestJet's director of marketing, Jennifer Callegaro.“With MemorEase



, Canadians won't have to choose between work obligations and family memories. Now, everyone – no matter how busy – can enjoy a vacation they'll never forget.”

Nothing will ever replace the feeling of a real getaway. Until April 2 (11:59 p.m. MT), save on flights and vacation packages to more than 50 sunny destinations with WestJet's Keep It Real Sale .

