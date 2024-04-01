Global Aircraft Defense: The Rise Of Missile Detection Systems

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) The rise of infrared-guided missiles poses a serious risk to military aircraft globally.



HENSOLDT leads in developing advanced countermeasures with its Missile Launch Detection System (MILDS), particularly the AN/AAR-60 model.



This system offers crucial protection by detecting missile exhaust plumes early, thus enabling effective counteractions.



Integrated into various aircraft, including the Belgian Air Force's F-16 fighters, MILDS showcases precision and adaptability.



It has proven effective across multiple platforms, reducing false alarms while identifying threats accurately.







With thousands of units deployed worldwide, MILDS has become essential in safeguarding aircraft, as seen with the German Air Force's C-130 "Hercules."



Moreover, HENSOLDT's innovations extend to the AMPS-MV (Missile Verification) system, which includes the Missile Approach Confirmation Sensor (MACS).



This enhancement reduces false alarms, proving valuable for VIP transport and special operations.



The ongoing conflict in Ukraine underscores the importance of such systems.



Hansoldt's AMPS, capable of detecting and automatically deploying countermeasures, plays a critical role in protecting air assets.



Its technology ensures a swift response, increasing aircraft survival chances in hostile environments.



In Latin America, the geopolitical and security landscape heightens the need for systems like MILDS.



Its passive detection capabilities and low false alarm rate make it ideal for bolstering air defense. Luis Gueren, HENSOLDT 's marketing lead in LATAM, highlights MILDS' strategic importance.



Its adaptability across air platforms offers comprehensive protection against missile threats, ensuring the safety of aircrews and mission success.



In a rapidly evolving threat landscape, MILDS is not just an option but a necessity for maintaining security and operational superiority.

