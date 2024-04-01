U.S. Manufacturing Shows Resilience In March

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) In March, the U.S. Manufacturing Purchasing Managers' Index (PMI) slightly fell to 51.9 from February's 52.2, per S&P Global's latest report.



This minor dip still signifies growth, as the index remains above the 50.0 mark for the third month, indicating ongoing expansion within the manufacturing sector.



Economic conditions and demand improvements are credited for driving industrial production in the U.S. during March.



While job creation saw an uptick, the pace of new orders experienced a slowdown.



Companies increasingly focus on reducing their stock levels to improve cash flow, reflecting a strategic shift in inventory management.



Inflationary pressures were evident, with both the costs of production and the prices of products witnessing significant increases.







Chris Williamson, Chief Economist at S&P Globa Market Intelligence, pointed out a significant trend: the recovery that began in the service sector has now spread to manufacturing.



This demand for goods has resulted in the quickest increase in industrial production since May 2022.



Williamson, however, warned of rising pricing power among producers, which led to the fastest growth in average selling prices in the last 11 months.



This surge in inflation, well above pre-pandemic levels, is particularly striking in consumer goods prices, which have risen at a pace not seen in 16 months.



Such trends suggest a challenging journey towards achieving the Federal Reserve's inflation target of 2%.



This overview underscores a complex landscape for U.S. manufacturing , marked by growth amidst inflationary challenges and shifting demand dynamics.

