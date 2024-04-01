Argentina’S March Inflation Trends And Future Expectations

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) According to recent private surveys, March's inflation rate in Argentina is expected to be between 10% and 14%.



This projection keeps inflation within double digits despite some downward revisions from analysts.



The national stats agency Indec revealed that February's Consumer Price Index (CPI) was 13.2%, with a year-to-date increase of 36.6% and a year-on-year surge of 276.2%.



The February figure came in below the expectations of many economists, who had predicted a range of 14% to 17%.



Inflation rates were significantly higher in the preceding months, with January at 20.6% and December at an exceptional 25.5%.



Pablo Repetto of Aurum Valores estimates March's inflation to be around 12% to 12.5%.



Meanwhile, Facimex Valores adjusted their March forecast from 15.5% to 14.0%. Such estimates indicate that March's inflation will persist in the double-digit territory.











The Fundación Libertad y Progreso predicted a slightly more optimistic 10.6% increase for March, a slowdown from February's rate.



This forecast aligns with the government's expectations, as hinted by Economy Minister Luis Caputo, who suggested a target of nearly 10% for March's CPI.



If these projections hold, the first quarter will show a CPI increase of 51.1%, with an annual rate of 286.4% - the highest since March 1991.



The report observed a notable spike in prices for regulated services like electricity and school fees in early March, followed by a gradual slowdown.



Looking towards April, Repetto forecasts inflation between 10% and 11%, with a close watch on tariffs and fuel prices.



Facimex believes achieving single-digit monthly inflation by the second semester is now more plausible.



However, they warn of a potential return to double-digit inflation, driven by price adjustments in regulated sectors and possible increases in the crawling-peg rate, particularly with expected hikes in May.

