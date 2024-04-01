International Funding Boosts Egypt Amid Economic Reforms

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) As President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi of Egypt begins his third term, the nation's economy, reliant on international funding, faces a crucial juncture to avoid a severe financial crisis.



Sisi's landslide victory in the recent presidential election, securing 89.6% of the vote, sets the stage for his continued leadership, punctuated by a forthcoming inauguration before parliament.



This pivotal term may be his last due to constitutional constraints.



It unfolds against economic turmoil marked by severe foreign currency shortages and looming default risks.



However, a windfall of over $50 billion in loans and investments from the International Monetary Fund (IMF) , World Bank, and European Union.



The country was offered a significant land development deal with the United Arab Emirates, which has momentarily buoyed Egypt's economic prospects.







Despite this financial lifeline, long-standing economic issues persist, including unchecked public spending, excessive state involvement, and soaring inflation.



The IMF's support comes with stringent conditions. It advocates for a more flexible exchange rate and a rollback of the state and military's economic dominance.



These measures are deemed crucial for Egypt's sustainable recovery.



As Sisi steps into his new term, Egypt stands at a juncture of cautious optimism and formidable economic challenges.



With the support of international financing, there's a pathway to stability and growth.

Background

Since taking office in 2014 after political upheaval, President Sisi has significantly transformed Egypt's economy.



The government has turned to international loans and investments to prevent fiscal collapse, echoing the 2016 IMF bailout and its economic reforms.



This balancing act aims to reform the economy while retaining public support amid rising living costs.



Egypt's economic reforms under Sisi's rule reflect the nation's efforts to overcome the legacy of its 2011 revolution and political transitions.

