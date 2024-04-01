Discover The Ultimate Guide For Gifting This Eid With HONOR Smart Devices

(MENAFN- Mid-East) Dubai, United Arab Emirates– With Ramadan drawing to a close, the joyous spirit of Eid fills the air. As people gear up for celebrations, exchanging gifts becomes a heart-warming tradition. However, finding the perfect Eid gift can be a challenge. While the act of giving is cherished, finding the perfect gift can prove to be a challenge.

HONOR expresses its gratitude to the millions of its users with great offers and special gifts. Starting from April 1st to April 15th, 2024, consumers can enjoy great discounts and free gifts on HONOR products in addition to buy one get one offers.

HONOR Magic V2, The Thinnest and Lightest Foldable:

The HONOR Magic V2 redefines sophistication with its thin and lightweight design.

HONOR Magic V2 comes at a price of AED 6899 with gifts worth AED 3645 include Bose Quiet Comfort Ultra Headphones, HONOR Watch GS3, HONOR Magic V2 Case and HONOR VIP Care+ includes 12 months screen protection and extended 14 days replacement guarantee.

HONOR 90 5G, The Best Seller HONOR Smartphone:

The First AI Vlog Smartphone copilot that can streamline the content development process to enable creators to effortlessly share their vibe during Eid celebrations.

HONOR 90 5G comes with a price starting from AED 1499 with up to AED 300 off. Upon purchase, consumers will get gifts worth AED 397 including HONOR CHOICE Earbuds, 6 months screen protection and extended 14 days phone replacement guarantee.

HONOR X9b, The Unbreakable Smartphone:

Combining exceptional HONOR Ultra-Bounce Anti-Drop display, expansive photography capabilities with 108MP Camera and 5800mAh battery and hardware performance, the HONOR X9b sets a new benchmark in the industry.

HONOR X9b comes at a price of AED 1199 instead of AED1299 with gifts worth AED 337 including HONOR CHOICE Earbuds X5 Lite, 12 months screen protection and extended 14 days phone replacement guarantee.

The All-New HONOR Pad 9 Tablet:

Boasting an impressive 12.1-inch 2.5K Ultra Clear Display with a 120Hz refresh rate, an eight-speaker audio system, and Qualcomm® Snapdragon® 4nm chipset, the HONOR Pad 9 is a feature-packed tablet that offers exceptional experience and a distinctive design.

HONOR Pad 9 comes at a price of AED 1199 only. Inside the box, users will get a keyboard as well for the tablet.