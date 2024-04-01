Gymnation Reveals More Details Of The World's First Fit-Cafétm Concept, Launching In The UAE Today

(MENAFN- Mid-East) Dubai, UAE: Want to get better abs while getting your Americano? How about working your lats while ordering a Latte? Now your Cappuccino can improve your cardio as GymNation, the homegrown UAE fitness brand, unveils more details of its first-ever branded coffee shop, The Daily Grind Fit-CaféTM which launches today.

Following GymNation's announcement of The Daily Grind last week, the new video features Daily Grind Personal Trainer Omar 'The Beans' Bashir putting customers through their paces with weighted coffee cups that double up as dumbbells, a queuing system that pushes you to run while you wait, and a coffee grinder that requires a little extra pulling power.

The new promotional video highlights more about the experience consumers can look forward to from the world's first Fit-CaféTM concept, explains how the team came up with the idea, and outlines the business rationale of why GymNation is looking to take a large gulp out of the UAE's growing coffee market.

As GymNation continues on its mission to make going to the gym going to the gym less intimidating, more affordable, accessible, and fun for everyone, The Daily Grind will make even going for a coffee an opportunity to stay active and improve health and well-being.

About GymNation:

GymNation is the region's leading gym operator with 12 UAE locations and 65,000 members, GymNation aims to become the largest gym chain across the GCC with further expansion planned across the region including Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Bahrain, and Kuwait.

Launched in 2017 GymNation's mission is to become The People's Gym with an ambition to make improving health and well-being by going to the gym less intimidating, more affordable, accessible, and fun for everyone in the region.

GymNation's vision is to play a lead role as the region's movement partner (and now also the region's coffee partner), championing healthy and active lifestyles, alongside the importance of mental health and physical wellbeing.

Open 24/7, 365 days a year, GymNation offers state-of-the-art equipment, facilities, and classes, with memberships starting from AED 99 per month with a flexible no-contract, cancel-anytime approach.