GRAB YOUR GAMEEXPO TICKETS NOW AND LEVEL UP AT THE BIGGEST CELEBRATION OF GAMING IN THE MIDDLE EAST

(MENAFN- Mid-East) Gaming fans will not want to miss the chance to experience GameExpo, the electrifying immersive event happening on 3 – 5 May as part of the citywide Dubai Esports and Gaming Festival (DEF), organised by Dubai Festivals & Retail Establishment (DFRE). A thrilling celebration of gaming culture, Dubai World Trade Centre (DWTC), Zabeel Halls 5 and 6 will play host to this world of gaming adventure.

Enthusiasts can secure their entry now with ticket options available for one, two or three days, as well as group and family packages. Until date, fans can take advantage of a 25 percent Early Bird reduction on ticket prices, with one-day passes starting from AED 21.75.

Ticket holders can discover new gaming titles, meet gaming stars from across the globe, and battle it out in esports competitions. Cosplay competitions, coding workshops and Minecraft family challenges are also must-do events for fans, as well as the epic Play Beyond influencer showdown which is happening on 4 and 5 May.

Tickets give guests access to a variety of exciting zones, including the Gaming District, where the latest game releases and previews can be explored; the Future Zone, which is home to cutting-edge tech gaming ideas, and the Retro Zone, where nostalgic games of the past can be played. Visitors can take a piece of the fun home from The Narrows, a buzzing shopping zone where gaming artists will showcase their craft, as well as Electric Avenue where the latest tech will be available to buy. For the first time in three editions of DEF, a Family Zone will bring excitement across generations, as families get to bond together over gaming battles.

Early Bird deals are available across all ticket categories for a short time only, with reduced prices starting from AED 21.75 for one day, or visitors can book to attend all experiences across the full three day program with weekend tickets starting from AED 44.25 with the limited offer. Families of two adults and two children can book an Early Bird day ticket from AED 89.25 or a three-day pass from AED 224.24. For an enhanced one-day experience available on Saturday and Sunday, limited VIP tickets are available starting from AED 269.25 and include exclusive access to the Play Beyond influencer meet and greet, VOX Premium Row access, VIP access to the ComicCave autograph queue, priority seating, and AED 100 food and beverage voucher.