5 Booked Under Public Safety Act In North Kashmir's Baramulla

(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer) Srinagar- Five people have been booked under the Public Safety Act (PSA) in Jammu and Kashmir's Baramulla district for their alleged involvement in anti-national activities, police on Monday said.
“Acting tough against the anti-national elements, police in Baramulla booked five persons under the Public Safety Act after obtaining formal detention orders from the competent authority,” a police spokesman said.ADVERTISEMENT
The five accused have been identified as Asif Ali Bhat, Mohammad Yaqoob Bhat, Waseem Mehraj Farash, Bashir Ahmad Sualiah and Bilal Ahmad Dar alias Shakir, he said.
The spokesman said that the accused persons have been detained and subsequently lodged in District Jail Udhampur and Central Jail Kot Bhalwal Jammu.
“It is pertinent to mention here that many cases are registered against these persons who were involved in disturbance of law and order and subversion. They did not mend their anti-national and anti-social activities despite their involvement in many FIRs,” he added. Read Also 2 Booked Under PSA Over Anti-National Activities In North Kashmir's Bandipora: Police J&K HC Quashes 4 PSA Detention Orders
Follow this link to join our WhatsApp group : Join Now
|
Be Part of Quality Journalism
|
|
Quality journalism takes a lot of time, money and hard work to produce and despite all the hardships we still do it. Our reporters and editors are working overtime in Kashmir and beyond to cover what you care about, break big stories, and expose injustices that can change lives. Today more people are reading Kashmir Observer than ever, but only a handful are paying while advertising revenues are falling fast.
| ACT NOW
| MONTHLY
| Rs 100
|
|
|
|
| YEARLY
| Rs 1000
|
|
|
|
| LIFETIME
| Rs 10000
|
|
|
|
CLICK FOR DETAILS
MENAFN01042024000215011059ID1108045596
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.