Martyrdom Anniversary Of Imam Ali Observed In Kashmir

S rinagar- Thousands of Kashmiri Muslims thronged shrines and Imambargahs on Monday to mark the martyrdom anniversary of Hazrat Imam Ali ibn Abi Talib (AS), one of the most revered icons of Islam.

Every year, on the 21st day of Ramazan, devout Muslims gather in mosques, shrines and Imambargah across Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh mourning the martyrdom of first Imam and fourth Rightly Guided Caliph of Muslims.

It was on the 19th of Ramazan 40 AH (27 January AD 661), Imam Ali was struck on the head with a poison-coated sword by Ibn e Muljim during the morning prayers in Mosque of Kufa, Iraq. He passed away two days later.

The largest gathering is witnessed in Najaf al Ashraf, martyr Imam's final resting place in Southern Iraq. Millions of pilgrims from around the globe converged in Najaf to pay their respects to Imam Ali who was declared as Babul Ilm or gateway of knowledge by the Prophet of Islam (Pbuh)

In Kashmir major functions on the occasion were held at Dargah Hazratbal, Zadibal, Hassanabad Sarai Bala in Srinagar, Mirgund in Baramulla and in Budgam town.

Thousands of people joined the congregation prayers at

Hazratbal Shrine where a holy relic of Prophet Muhammad (pbuh) was displayed after every prayer to the faithful.

Mirwaiz Muhammad Umar Farooq addressed a gathering at Dastgeer Sahib Shrine at Sarai Bala and paid tributes to the caliph of Islam who was martyred in the state of prostration.

In north Kashmir, a mourning congregation was organized by Ittihadul Muslimeen at Imambargah Abol Fazlil Abbas (a.s) at Mirgund, Pattan. Maulana Masroor Abbas Ansari addressed the gathering, eulogising the great personality of Imam Ali. He described the martyrdom of Shaheed Kufa Hazrat Ali Ibn Abi Talib a great loss for the mankind.

“Imam Ali (A.S) is an eternal and everlasting source of wisdom and guidance which will continue to inspire the generations to come till the end of the world. In our society meaningful change and meaningful revolution can come only when we understand his personality and follow his example by making his life as a beacon” Maulana Masroor said.

He further said that the personality of Imam Ali (A.S) is not specific to any group, religion or nation, but a common legacy of humanity.

Peoples Conference leader and President Shia Association Imran Raza Ansari also addressed a gathering at Zadibal Imambargah.

Molvi Imran described Imam Ali as the sea of patience, tolerance and simplicity.



Later, a mourning procession was taken out with a symbolic coffin from Imam Bargah Zadibal which culminated at Baba Mazar. Mourners participating in the day-long majlis and procession were reaffirming their faith and devotion towards the martyred Imam.

In central Kashmir's Budgam district mourning congregations were held at Budgam by Anjuman-e-Sharie Shiayan led by Agha Syed Hassan al Musawi. Similarly, a mourning congregation was held at Bemina Imambargah led by Agha Syed Hadi Musawi which was attended by thousands of people.

The martyrdom anniversary of Imam Ali was also observed in the twin districts of Ladakh's Leh and Kargil. Night long congregations were also held to mark Shab-e-Qadr which is observed in the last 5 odd nights of the holy month.