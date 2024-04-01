Steps Being Taken To Ensure Safe And Secure Environment For Polls In J&K: DGP

He said that the security forces are working round the clock to ensure safety of all the stakeholders.

“The process of elections has started. We are taking steps to ensure a safe and secure environment. Keeping in view the safety and security of voters, public rallies and candidates, our officers and forces are engaged in the planning and execution round the clock”, Swain told reporters on the sidelines of the passing out parade of women cops at Kathua.

He said that police are playing their role in this democratic exercise in coordination with the Centre and its agencies.

He was replying to a volley of questions about polls and expansion of the police force.

“The police leadership is sensitised about the participation of women in the forces. We have just six per cent presence of women in forces. We will take it forward,” he said, adding that 922 women constables were joining the force on Monday.

He said the expansion of the police force is a government decision.“We will apprise about it to the government. We will further strengthen the mechanism of law and order, investigation and intelligence collection,” he said.

The Lok Sabha polls in Jammu and Kashmir will be held in five phases – on April 19 (Udhampur), April 26 (Jammu), May 7 (Anantnag-Rajouri), May 13 (Srinagar) and May 20 (Baramulla). The counting of votes will be taken up on June 4.

