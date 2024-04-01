HC Seeks Status On RTE Rules

(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer) Srinagar- The High Court of J&K and Ladakh has asked authorities to inform it regarding the status of formulating necessary rules to implement provisions of Right to Education Act in Jammu and Kashmir. It also sought a list of government aided schools which are imparting free education as per the legislation in J&K.
Hearing a Public Interest Litigation, a Division Bench of Chief Justice N. Kotiswar Singh and Justice Mohd Yousuf Wani passed the order after perusal of a status report by the authorities in June last year.ADVERTISEMENT
“Status report submitted by the UT Administration on 05.06.2023 mentions in para 3 thereof that in order to effectively implement the provisions of the Act, the Department/answering respondent are in the process of formulating rules under Right to Education Act so as to provide proper mechanism to implement each and every provision of the Act in letter and spirit,” the court said, adding,“In view of the stand taken by the UT Administration we would require the respondent authorities to inform this Court as to the status of the progress of the work or process initiated inasmuch formulating necessary rules to implement the provisions of Right to Education Act.”
It is imperative that there be no further delay in the process, the court underlined.
“If the rules have not been framed, the inference we can draw is that the aforesaid Act has not been implemented properly which in our view may amount to serious infraction of the constitutional obligation of the State as the Right to Education is a guaranteed Fundamental Right under Article 21,” the court said and ordered listing of the PIL on May 15“allowing the State an opportunity to provide the necessary status report.” Read Also HC Closes Contempt Plea Against DC, SSP Baramulla Imperative To Prevent Governmental 'Overreach' Under PSA: HC
While submitting the status report, the court said, the authorities shall also file the list of government aided schools which are imparting free education as per the Act in J&K.
Follow this link to join our WhatsApp group : Join Now
|
Be Part of Quality Journalism
|
|
Quality journalism takes a lot of time, money and hard work to produce and despite all the hardships we still do it. Our reporters and editors are working overtime in Kashmir and beyond to cover what you care about, break big stories, and expose injustices that can change lives. Today more people are reading Kashmir Observer than ever, but only a handful are paying while advertising revenues are falling fast.
| ACT NOW
| MONTHLY
| Rs 100
|
|
|
|
| YEARLY
| Rs 1000
|
|
|
|
| LIFETIME
| Rs 10000
|
|
|
|
CLICK FOR DETAILS
MENAFN01042024000215011059ID1108045592
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.