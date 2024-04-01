AFSPA Rollback: J&K DGP Says JKP To Revamp Security

“We want to promise that through the use of technology, such as CCTVs, physical infrastructure like security lights and sensors, security will be strengthened,” Director General of Police (DGP) R R Swain told reporters here.

“By maintaining a balance and ratio, we intend to ensure security in a new manner, which will protect all individuals walking on roads, including those who are deemed as important and under threat,” the DGP said.

Swain, who presided over the passing out parade of 922 women constables at the police training college in Kathua on Monday, said that security should not be seen as“a status symbol, but rather a necessity”.

“In Europe, the police chief moves around with just two guards. There is a different security system and atmosphere all around as they have secured the areas. We have not reached that stage yet....,” DGP Swain told reporters in reply to a query that the Home Minister Amit Shah recently stated that the Centre was considering revocation of Armed Forces Special Powers Act (AFSPA) and troop-reduction in J&K.

Responding to a question about a plan to decrease security at his residence and other protected persons, the DGP said,“There are two aspects – first, there is a change in the security situation, and second, providing security based on a professional approach.”

Earlier on Sunday, officials said the security staff at the Jammu residence of DGP Swain will be reduced by one-third as Jammu and Kashmir Police has started an internal exercise to relieve additional personnel from the security duty of protected persons.

He said that efforts are being made to communicate to the stakeholders that police resources are intended for the people of the Union territory.

“It is obvious that there will be no need for the deployment of security for individuals if resources are deployed for the public to ensure their security, enforce law and order, and secure areas,” the DGP said.

Drawing a comparison with security arrangements in Europe, Swain noted that when areas are secure, it eliminates the need for the security for the head of the force, allowing him to move freely.

He said that the police force aims to eliminate the need for individual security in the future but“that day has not yet arrived.”

“So, we aim to balance the security setup. We deploy resources in such a way for law and order, investigation, interrogation, and securing areas, so that the need for individual security is minimised,” the DGP said.

'Steps Being Taken For Safe Polling Environment'

DGP said that steps are being taken to ensure a safe and secure environment

to all

during the Lok Sabha polls in the Union Territory.

He said that the security forces are working round the clock to ensure safety of all the stakeholders.

“The process of elections has started. We are taking steps to ensure a safe and secure environment. Keeping in view the safety and security of voters, public rallies and candidates, our officers and forces are engaged in the planning and execution round the clock”, Swain told reporters.

He said that police are playing their role in this democratic exercise in coordination with the Centre and its agencies.

He was replying to a volley of questions about polls and expansion of the police force.

“The police leadership is sensitised about the participation of women in the forces. We have just six per cent presence of women in forces. We will take it forward,” he said, adding that 922 women constables were joining the force on Monday.

He said the expansion of the police force is a government decision.“We will apprise about it to the government. We will further strengthen the mechanism of law and order, investigation and intelligence collection,” he said.

The Lok Sabha polls in Jammu and Kashmir will be held in five phases – on April 19 (Udhampur), April 26 (Jammu), May 7 (Anantnag-Rajouri), May 13 (Srinagar) and May 20 (Baramulla). The counting of votes will be taken up on June 4. (with inputs from KNO)

