J&K Govt Announces Holidays On Poll Dates

As per a government order, issued by the GAD, the government has notified five days as holidays under section 135 B of the Representation of the People Act 1951.

The order also declared the poll day as paid holiday for every eligible voter employed in any business, trade, industrial undertakings or any other establishment.

The order added that the daily wage and casual workers shall also be entitled for the holiday and wages on the poll day.

According to the order, the polling day of April 19 (Friday) will be a holiday in Udhampur Parliamentary Constituency. In Jammu Parliamentary Constituency, April 26 (Friday) will be observed as the holiday on account of polling day.

Similarly, for the Anantnag-Rajouri Parliamentary Constituency, the polling day of May 07 (Tuesday) will be a holiday. For Srinagar Parliamentary Constituency, the polling day of May 13 (Monday) will be observed as a holiday.

Likewise, the Baramulla Parliamentary Constituency will observe May 20 (Monday) as holiday on account of polling day.

The government order also stated that a person who is ordinarily resident of a constituency and registered as an elector, serving and employed in an industrial undertaking or an establishment located outside the constituency including casual workers shall also be entitled to the benefit of a paid holiday on the day of poll.

It is further ordered that the above paid holidays shall also be observed in terms of explanation to Section 25 of the Negotiable Instruments Act, 1881.

