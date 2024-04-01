(MENAFN- Baystreet) Is Canada Goose Holdings Stock a Buy Despite Its Recent Layoffs?
Monday, April 1, 2024
Agilent Gains on Dilution System
Agilent Technologies Inc. (NYSE: A) today announced the launch of the Advanced Dilution System, the ADS 2, a new automation workflow solution that will increase productivity, lower cost of ownership, and improve the overall efficiency within the laboratory.
The Agilent ADS 2 is an intelligent autodilutor designed to enhance laboratory workflows. Designed to integrate seamlessly with Agilent autosamplers, ICP-OES and ICP-MS instruments and software, it offers a fully integrated, single-supplier automated solution.
As one of the most trusted brands in the analytical instrumentation market, Agilent worked with a wide range of customers to address key barriers to autodilution adoption. The result is an easy to install, highly efficient and robust solution for production environments, utilizing unique flow path technology to optimize the speed of analysis for both diluted and undiluted samples, and the same software as the instrument to ensure consistency and traceability in data handling and reporting.
“We understand that the ability to enhance lab productivity without compromising quality or profitability is of utmost importance to our customers,” stated Keith Bratchford, vice president and general manager of Agilent's Atomic Spectroscopy Division.
A shares advanced 39 cents to $145.66.
