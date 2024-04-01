(MENAFN- Baystreet) Dynacor, China Gold, Eldorado at 52-Week Highs on News
Dynacor, Falco at 52-Week Highs on News
Blockchain, Goldsource, Suncor at 52-Week Highs on News
Awale, Burcon, Cronos at 52-Week Highs on News
Monday, April 1, 2024
BMO, Equinox, IAMGOLD at 52-week Highs on News Bank of Montreal (T) hit a new 52-week high of $132.63 Monday. BMO Asset Management Inc. (BMOAM Inc.), the manager of the BMO ETFs, today announced the launch of BMO US Equity Buffer Hedged to CAD ETF – April.
Equinox Gold Corp. (TSX: EQX) hit a new 52-Week high of $8.27. Equinox has agreed with the existing noteholders to amend certain terms of the $139.7 million principal 5.00% convertible notes due April 12, 2024 and the $139.3 million principal 4.75% convertible notes due March 10, 2025.
IAMGOLD Corporation (T) hit a new 52-week high of $4.86 Monday. Iamgold that it has completed its first gold pour at the Côté Gold Mine, located in Ontario. Côté Gold is operated as a joint venture between IAMGOLD, as the operator, and Sumitomo Metal Mining Co., Ltd.
American Eagle Gold Corp. (V) hit a new 52-Week high of 73 cents. No news stories available today.
Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (T) hit a new 52-Week high of $82.22 Monday. No news stories available today.
Alamos Gold Inc. (T) hit a new 52-Week high of $19.64 Monday. No news stories available today.
Aris Mining Corporation (T) hit a new 52-week high of $4.90 Monday. No news stories available today.
Artemis Gold Inc. (V) hit a new 52-week high of $8.43 Monday. No news stories available today.
ARC Resources Ltd. (T) hit a new 52-week high of $24.33 Monday. No news stories available today.
Black Mammoth Metals Corporation (V) hit a new 52-week high of 45 cents Monday. No news stories available today.
Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust (T) hit a new 52-week high of $27.74 Monday. No news stories available today.
China Gold International Resources Corp. Ltd. (T) (Q4) hit a new 52-week high of $8.67 Monday. No news stories available today.
Canadian Natural Resources Limited (T) hit a new 52-week high of $103.32 Thursday. No news stories available today.
Capstone Copper Corp. (T) hit a new 52-week high of $8.67 Thursday. No news stories available today.
Dynacor Group Inc. (T) hit a new 52-week high of $4.69 Monday. No news stories available today.
Canoe EIT Income Fund EIT) hit a new 52-week high of $13.73 Monday. No news stories available today.
Eldorado Gold Corporation (T) hit a new 52-week high of $19.38 Monday. No news stories available today.
Erdene Resource Development Corporation (T) hit a new 52-week high of 40 cents Monday. No news stories available today.
Enerplus Corporation (T) hit a new 52-week high of $26.60 Monday. No news stories available today.
Firan Technology Group Corporation (T) hit a new 52-week high of $6.12 Monday. No news stories available today.
Galiano Gold Inc. (T) hit a new 52-week high of $1.94 Monday. No news stories available today.
Gamehost Inc. (T) hit a new 52-week high of $9.94 Monday. No news stories available today.
Tantalus Systems Holding Inc. (T) hit a new 52-week high of $1.84 Monday. No news stories available today.
Grown Rogue International Inc (C) hit a new 52-week high of 69 cents Monday. No news stories available today.
Hudbay Minerals Inc. (T) hit a new 52-week high of $9.51 Monday. No news stories available today.
IBEX Technologies Inc. (V) hit a new 52-week high of $1.44 Monday. No news stories available today.
Imperial Oil Limited (T) hit a new 52-week high of $94.26 Monday. No news stories available today.
Intrepid Metals Corp. (V) hit a new 52-week high of 80 cents Monday. No news stories available today.
Kinross Gold Corporation (T.K) hit a new 52-week high of $8.38 Monday. No news stories available today.
Keyera Corp. (T) hit a new 52-week high of $35.00 Monday. No news stories available today.
Lundin Gold Inc. (T) hit a new 52-week high of $19.46 Monday. No news stories available today.
Lundin Mining Corporation (T) hit a new 52-week high of $13.92 Monday. No news stories available today.
Minaurum Gold Inc. (V) hit a new 52-week high of 29 cents Monday. No news stories available today.
Royal Canadian Mint (T) hit a new 52-week high of $30.01 Monday. No news stories available today.
Mineros S.A. (T) hit a new 52-week high of $1.08 Monday. No news stories available today.
McEwen Mining Inc. (T) hit a new 52-week high of $14.16 Monday. No news stories available today.
MediaValet Inc. (T) hit a new 52-week high of $1.70 Monday. No news stories available today.
New Gold Inc. (T) hit a new 52-week high of $2.33 Monday. No news stories available today.
NexGen Energy Ltd. (T) hit a new 52-week high of $11.18 Monday. No news stories available today.
Ovintiv Inc. (T) hit a new 52-week high of $70.94 Monday. No news stories available today.
