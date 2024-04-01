(MENAFN- Baystreet) Dynacor, China Gold, Eldorado at 52-Week Highs on News

BMO, Equinox, IAMGOLD at 52-week Highs on News Bank of Montreal (T) hit a new 52-week high of $132.63 Monday. BMO Asset Management Inc. (BMOAM Inc.), the manager of the BMO ETFs, today announced the launch of BMO US Equity Buffer Hedged to CAD ETF – April.Equinox Gold Corp. (TSX: EQX) hit a new 52-Week high of $8.27. Equinox has agreed with the existing noteholders to amend certain terms of the $139.7 million principal 5.00% convertible notes due April 12, 2024 and the $139.3 million principal 4.75% convertible notes due March 10, 2025.IAMGOLD Corporation (T) hit a new 52-week high of $4.86 Monday. Iamgold that it has completed its first gold pour at the Côté Gold Mine, located in Ontario. Côté Gold is operated as a joint venture between IAMGOLD, as the operator, and Sumitomo Metal Mining Co., Ltd.American Eagle Gold Corp. (V) hit a new 52-Week high of 73 cents. No news stories available today.Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (T) hit a new 52-Week high of $82.22 Monday. No news stories available today.Alamos Gold Inc. (T) hit a new 52-Week high of $19.64 Monday. No news stories available today.Aris Mining Corporation (T) hit a new 52-week high of $4.90 Monday. No news stories available today.Artemis Gold Inc. (V) hit a new 52-week high of $8.43 Monday. No news stories available today.ARC Resources Ltd. (T) hit a new 52-week high of $24.33 Monday. No news stories available today.Black Mammoth Metals Corporation (V) hit a new 52-week high of 45 cents Monday. No news stories available today.Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust (T) hit a new 52-week high of $27.74 Monday. No news stories available today.China Gold International Resources Corp. Ltd. (T) (Q4) hit a new 52-week high of $8.67 Monday. No news stories available today.Canadian Natural Resources Limited (T) hit a new 52-week high of $103.32 Thursday. No news stories available today.Capstone Copper Corp. (T) hit a new 52-week high of $8.67 Thursday. No news stories available today.Dynacor Group Inc. (T) hit a new 52-week high of $4.69 Monday. No news stories available today.Canoe EIT Income Fund EIT) hit a new 52-week high of $13.73 Monday. No news stories available today.Eldorado Gold Corporation (T) hit a new 52-week high of $19.38 Monday. No news stories available today.Erdene Resource Development Corporation (T) hit a new 52-week high of 40 cents Monday. No news stories available today.Enerplus Corporation (T) hit a new 52-week high of $26.60 Monday. No news stories available today.Firan Technology Group Corporation (T) hit a new 52-week high of $6.12 Monday. No news stories available today.Galiano Gold Inc. (T) hit a new 52-week high of $1.94 Monday. No news stories available today.Gamehost Inc. (T) hit a new 52-week high of $9.94 Monday. No news stories available today.Tantalus Systems Holding Inc. (T) hit a new 52-week high of $1.84 Monday. No news stories available today.Grown Rogue International Inc (C) hit a new 52-week high of 69 cents Monday. No news stories available today.Hudbay Minerals Inc. (T) hit a new 52-week high of $9.51 Monday. No news stories available today.IBEX Technologies Inc. (V) hit a new 52-week high of $1.44 Monday. No news stories available today.Imperial Oil Limited (T) hit a new 52-week high of $94.26 Monday. No news stories available today.Intrepid Metals Corp. (V) hit a new 52-week high of 80 cents Monday. No news stories available today.Kinross Gold Corporation (T.K) hit a new 52-week high of $8.38 Monday. No news stories available today.Keyera Corp. (T) hit a new 52-week high of $35.00 Monday. No news stories available today.Lundin Gold Inc. (T) hit a new 52-week high of $19.46 Monday. No news stories available today.Lundin Mining Corporation (T) hit a new 52-week high of $13.92 Monday. No news stories available today.Minaurum Gold Inc. (V) hit a new 52-week high of 29 cents Monday. No news stories available today.Royal Canadian Mint (T) hit a new 52-week high of $30.01 Monday. No news stories available today.Mineros S.A. (T) hit a new 52-week high of $1.08 Monday. No news stories available today.McEwen Mining Inc. (T) hit a new 52-week high of $14.16 Monday. No news stories available today.MediaValet Inc. (T) hit a new 52-week high of $1.70 Monday. No news stories available today.New Gold Inc. (T) hit a new 52-week high of $2.33 Monday. No news stories available today.NexGen Energy Ltd. (T) hit a new 52-week high of $11.18 Monday. No news stories available today.Ovintiv Inc. (T) hit a new 52-week high of $70.94 Monday. No news stories available today.

