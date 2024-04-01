Qatar Is Preparing For Large-Scale Increase In Gas Supplies

(MENAFN- AzerNews) By Alimat Aliyeva

Qatar Energy has chartered 19 gas carriers under four agreementsfrom ship operators in Asia to prepare for an increase in gasproduction in Qatar, Azernews reports, citing thecompany's press service.

Qatar's Energy Minister Saad Sherida al-Kaabi noted that Chinesecompanies CMES and Shandong MarineGroup will provide six vesselseach. The Malaysian MISC, in turn, will supply three vessels, andthe joint venture of South Korea's Hyundai Glovis and Japan'sKawasaki Kisen Kaisha will supply four gas carriers. The capacityof each vessel is 174 thousand cubic meters.

Bloomberg reports that Qatar needs more gas carriers because thecountry intends to increase the annual production capacity of theNorthern field from the current 77 million tons to 142 million tonsof LNG by 2030 in order to regain leadership in the global marketfor this resource.

The country plans to increase the production of liquefiednatural gas (LNG) by 85% by 2030.