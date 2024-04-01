North Korea Confirms Plans To Launch Several Reconnaissance Satellites In 2024

(MENAFN- AzerNews) By Alimat Aliyeva

The DPRK intends to continue its efforts to develop spacetechnologies and plans to launch several reconnaissance satellitesthis year, Azernews reports, citing the deputydirector of the State Administration for Space Exploration ParkKyung-soo in an interview with the Korean Central Telegraph Agency(KCNA).

"The successful launch of the Mulligan-1 reconnaissancesatellite last year led to a significant increase in the country'sdefense capability, and several more launches are expected thisyear," he said.

The interview was published on the occasion of the nextanniversary of the formation of the department, which began itswork in 2013.

According to Park Kyung-soo, the development of the spaceindustry is very important for the DPRK, as it is of greatimportance in terms of creating a powerful state. As he noted,engineers and scientists of the DPRK, thanks to their skills, wereable to make progress in major research projects.

On November 21, 2024, North Korea launched its firstreconnaissance satellite, Mulligan-1. The KCNA agency reported thathe would begin to fully fulfill his task around December 1. As partof the test operation, the satellite transmitted images of theWhite House, the Pentagon, as well as some military facilities inthe United States, South Korea and Japan.