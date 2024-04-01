Kyrgyz, Chinese Businessmen Hold Meeting

(MENAFN- AzerNews) By Alimat Aliyeva

A meeting was held in Cholpon-Ata between entrepreneurs of theIssyk-Kul Region of the Kyrgyz Republic and a delegation from theXinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region (XUAR) of the People's Republic ofChina, Azernews reports, citing theplenipotentiary mission of the President of Kyrgyzstan in thisregion.

Representatives of the business communities of both countriesexpressed their willingness to cooperate in various sectors of theeconomy, including tourism, agriculture and trade. Both sidesconfirmed their desire to develop partnerships and implement jointprojects in the long term.

The delegation from China was headed by Chairman of the People'sGovernment of XUAR Erkin Tuniyaz, thereby expressing seriousinterest in the development of trade and economic ties between theregions.

The event ended with an exchange of contact information and anagreement on further cooperation, as well as meetings to promotejoint projects and strengthen mutually beneficial relations.