Washington Is Trying To Hold Meeting Leaders Of US, Japanese And S. Korean Leaders

Washington is negotiating a trilateral meeting between S Joseph Biden, Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida andSouth Korean President Yun Seok-el, Azernews reports, citing Japanese media outlets.

It is proposed to hold a trilateral meeting within the frameworkof the NATO summit, which will be held in Washington in July. It isreported that the US president has a plan to invite the PrimeMinister of Japan and the head of state of South Korea to thissummit.

Although there is no information about the issues that will bediscussed at a possible trilateral meeting. It is known that themain issue of concern to Washington, Tokyo and Seoul is NorthKorea's nuclear and missile activities.

It should be noted that over the past two years, the leaders ofthe United States, Japan and South Korea have held severaltrilateral meetings. The first meeting in this format took placelast August at the residence of the American leader in Camp David,Maryland. At that meeting, an exchange of views took place onissues of global and regional security, economic cooperation,including in the Asia-Pacific region.