China To Produce Fast-Deliverable And Reusable Missiles

(MENAFN- AzerNews) By Alimat Aliyeva

Chinese rocket manufacturer Space Epoch and Alibaba's onlinetrading platform Taobao are working on developing reusable rocketsthat can be delivered around the world within an hour. This wasreported by the Space Age on Sunday, Azernews reports, citing foreign media outlets.

The project is at the stage of preliminary tests and is aimed atcreating a rocket capable of carrying up to ten tons, and cargo ina container of 120 cubic meters.

The Beijing-based Space Epoch company intends to use theYuanxing-1 rocket, which completed ignition and sea launch testslast year.

In the near future, the company will test the delivery of therocket. In addition, the "Space Age" noted that it will not be easyto achieve your goal in a short time.

Chinese President Xi Jinping called on relevant institutions andcompanies to expand strategic industries, including the commercialspace sector, which is considered key for the creation of satellitegroupings for communications, remote sensing and navigation.

There were 17 Chinese commercial rocket launches last year, oneof which was unsuccessful among China's new record 67 orbitallaunches. This is more than 10 commercial launches, including twounsuccessful ones in 2022.

Space Epoch spent 200 million yuan ($27.70 million) in the thirdround of financing last November.