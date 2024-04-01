NOAA Satellite Captures Spectacular Picture Of Changing Seasons On Earth

(MENAFN- AzerNews) By Alimat Aliyeva

A new video released by the US National Oceanic and AtmosphericAdministration (NOAA) shows spectacular footage of the changingseasons from space, Azernews reports, citingforeign media.

The images have been taken daily over the past year using theGOES-East satellite, owned by NOAA, which orbits at an altitude ofmore than 22,000 miles (35,000 kilometers) above the Earth'sequator. Since the GOES-East satellite's orbit coincides with theEarth's rotation speed, it constantly monitors the same regions,including most of North and South America, the Caribbean and theAtlantic Ocean.