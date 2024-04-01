Houthis Report Fresh US-UK Airstrikes In Yemen Amid Red Sea Tension

(MENAFN- AzerNews) US and British warplanes launched fresh airstrikes againstHouthi sites in the coastal province of Al Hudaydah on Monday, theYemeni group said, Azernews reports, citingAnadolu Agency.

The strikes targeted the Taif area in al-Durayhimi district inthe province, the Houthi-run Al-Masirah television reported.

No reports were yet available about casualties or damage.

There was no comment from the US on the report.

The Houthis have been targeting cargo ships in the Red Sea ownedor operated by Israeli companies or transporting goods to and fromIsrael in solidarity with the Gaza Strip, where nearly 32,850people have been killed in an Israeli offensive since last Octoberfollowing a Hamas attack.

A coalition led by the US has conducted intermittent airstrikessince Jan. 12 that have targeted Houthi sites inside Yemen inresponse to the attacks in the Red Sea, one of the world's mostfrequently used sea routes for oil and fuel shipments.