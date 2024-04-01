High Qualification Commission Of Judges Postpones Chair Election

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The High Qualification Commission of Judges of Ukraine has postponed consideration of the issue of electing its new chair after its former head, Roman Ihnatov, resigned.

The corresponding decision was made at a meeting on Monday, April 1, an Ukrinform correspondent reports.

Ahead of the meeting, the Commission's deputy chief, Ruslan Sydorovych, said the issue“emerged unexpectedly for all of us."

"Officially, none of the Commission members has yet put forward their candidacy. In accordance with our regulations, it is necessary to offer appropriate programs to those who wish to apply for the position of the Commission head. I propose that we discuss the possibility of postponing the issue in a closed-door discussion format," Sydorovych said.

Following the discussion, the relevant decision to postpone the election process was approved.

It is noted that the next meeting will be announced separately on the Commission's website.

As reported earlier, on March 27, 2024, the High Qualification Commission of Judges of Ukraine satisfied the application of its Chairman, Roman Ihnatov, to dismiss him from the position of a HQCJ member.

Ihnatov had been selected Commission member on June 1, 2023, before being voted in as its chairman on June 6.

Some media reports said monitors earlier revealed that Ihnatov allegedly held Russian citizenship – the claim the official firmly denied in December 2023. The Commission vowed to probe the reports and completed the inquiry on January 31, 2024.