Ukrainian Forces Obliterate Russian Armored Convoy

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Fighters with the 25th Separate Sicheslav Airborne Assault Brigade destroyed a column of Russian military equipment.

The Brigade's press service posted on social media raw footage of the combat engagement, reports Ukrinform.

"Four tanks and two IFVs of the invaders turned into scrap due to the filigree performance of our paratroopers," the report reads.

Video: Airborne Assault Troops of the Armed Forces of Ukraine

As Ukrinform reported earlier, as of April 1, Ukraine's Defense Forces have destroyed a total of 6,986 Russian tanks, 13,321 armored fighting vehicles, and thousands of units of other heavy military equipment and weaponry.

This is an illustrative photo