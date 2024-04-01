Some 240,000 Ha Of Land Demined In Liberated Part Of Kherson Region

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) In the de-occupied part of Kherson region, Ukrainian sappers surveyed about 5,000 hectares of territory in the past week, 95% of which is farmland.
That's according to Oleksandr Prokudin , head of the Kherson Regional Military Administration, Ukrinform reports.
"We are increasing the area of demined fields. Over the past week, sappers surveyed about 5,000 hectares of territory, 95% of which is farmland," says Prokudin.
According to the official, bomb squads destroyed almost 2,000 explosive objects. Read also:
Since February 2022, 950 civilians injured by explosive devices in Ukraine - Ministry of Defense
Prokudin emphasized that as of today, 240,000 hectares have been cleared of mines and UXOs on the western bank of the Dnipro.
As Ukrinform reported earlier, 40% of mine-infested farmland in the liberated part of Kherson region has been cleared. Read also:
Greece joins coalition to help Ukraine with mine clearance
In the fall of 2022, the Ukrainian Armed Forces liberated the western-bank part of Kherson region, including the regional center, Kherson. Part of the region, located on the eastern bank of the Dnipro, remains temporarily occupied by Russian troops.
MENAFN01042024000193011044ID1108045512
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.