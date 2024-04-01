               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
Russian Missile Downed In Kryvyi Rih District


4/1/2024 3:11:33 PM

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Ukraine's air defense forces have shot down a Russian missile over the Kryvyi Rih district, Dnipropetrovsk region.

Mykola Lukashuk, head of the Dnipropetrovsk Regional Council, said this in a post on Telegram , Ukrinform reports.

"The explosion that was heard in the Kryvyi Rih district is the work of our air defense forces. The air defenders shot down an enemy missile," he said.

Earlier, the Ukrainian Air Force reported that an enemy missile was flying toward Kryvyi Rih.

