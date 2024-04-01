SBU Detains Businessman In Kyiv Who Supplied Russians With Building Materials For 'Dragon's Teeth'

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) has detained a businessman in Kyiv who supplied building materials to Russia for the construction of fortified areas in the temporarily occupied territories.

According to the SBU , the detainee is the owner of several enterprises from the temporarily captured city of Berdiansk, Zaporizhzhia region.

It was established that after Russian troops captured the city, the culprit began to cooperate with the invaders. In particular, he supplied Russian companies with sand, crushed stone and cement for the construction of fortifications on the southern front.

The issue concerns the mass production of pyramidal anti-tank reinforced concrete structures, better known as "dragon's teeth."

Later, the perpetrator left for Kyiv, from where he continued to run an illegal business in the temporarily captured part of the Zaporizhzhia region. For this purpose, he left his entire top management there and communicated with them remotely.

On the culprit's instructions, his subordinates in Berdiansk "re-registered" controlled local enterprises according to Russian "legislation" and began to regularly replenish the Russian budget by paying "taxes."

During the search of the detainee's apartment in the Ukrainian capital, law enforcement officers discovered documents and other material evidence of criminal activity in favor of Russia.

The perpetrator was served with a suspicion notice under Part 4 of Article 111-1 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (conducting economic activities in cooperation with the aggressor state, illegal authorities created in temporarily occupied territories, including by the occupation administration of the aggressor state).

The suspect is in custody.

Photo credit: Security Service of Ukraine