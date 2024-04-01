Enemy Attacks Nikopol District With Drones, Artillery

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The Russian army on Monday launched two artillery attacks on the Nikopol district, Dnipropetrovsk region, and carried out seven attacks using unmanned aerial vehicles.
Serhii Lysak, head of the region's military administration, said this in a post on Telegram , Ukrinform reports.
"Enemy artillery was again used against the Nikopol district today. There were two attacks during the day. The aggressor also carried out seven attacks using kamikaze drones and dropped a munition from an unmanned aerial vehicle," the official said.
According to him, Nikopol and the Myrove community came under attack. A private house and garage were damaged.
Earlier reports said that Ukraine's air defense forces shot down an enemy missile this evening.
Photo: Dnipropetrovsk Regional Military Administration
