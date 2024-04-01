General Staff: Ukrainian Forces Repel 46 Attacks In Four Sectors

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Ukraine's defense forces repelled 46 enemy attacks in four sectors on Monday, most of them in the Bakhmut and Novopavlivka sectors.

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine said this in a war update as of 18:00 on Monday, April 1, Ukrinform reports.

As many as 61 combat engagements occurred on the front lines in the last 24 hours.

Ukrainian aircraft struck a Russian command post and seven areas of concentration of enemy troops, weapons and military equipment.

Ukrainian missile forces, for their part, hit six enemy targets, including a ground station for controlling drones, an air defense system, two electronic warfare stations, an ammunition depot and an enemy troop concentration area.

The Russian invaders carried out 7 missile strikes, 61 air strikes and 89 attacks using multiple rocket launchers against Ukrainian positions and populated areas.

The situation in the Volyn and Polissia sectors remains largely unchanged, with no signs of the formation of enemy offensive groups.

In the Sivershchyna and Slobozhanshchyna sectors, the enemy maintains his military presence in the border areas, conducting subversive activities to prevent the deployment of Ukrainian troops to dangerous sectors and increasing the density of minefields along the state border.

Russian air strikes targeted Kozacha Lopan, Vovchansk and Okhrymivka in the Kharkiv region.

About 20 settlements in the said two sectors came under Russian mortars and artillery fire, including Seredyna-Buda, Popivka, Kindrativka, Oleksandrivka, and Velyka Pysarivka of the Sumy region.

In the Kupiansk sector, the enemy did not conduct offensive (assault) operations but attacked populated areas. In particular, the invaders launched air strikes near Kupiansk, Tabaivka, and Sadove of the Kharkiv region.

The Russian army directed artillery and mortar fire at more than ten settlements in this sector, in particular at Synkivka, Ivanivka and Stepova Novoselivka of the Kharkiv region.

In the Lyman sector, Ukrainian defenders repelled eight enemy attacks near Terny of the Donetsk region. The Russians tried to break through Ukrainian defenses there.

Russian air strikes were recorded near Cherneshchyna in the Kharkiv region.

More than ten settlements came under Russian artillery and mortar fire in the Lyman sector, among them Nevske in the Luhansk region, Yampolivka and Torske in the Donetsk region.

In the Bakhmut sector, Ukrainian defenders repelled 14 enemy attacks near Bilohorivka, Luhansk region, Spirne, Ivano-Darivka, Bohdanivka, Ivanivske, Klishchiivka, and Chasiv Yar, Donetsk region. Russian troops, supported by aircraft, tried to improve their tactical position there.

More than ten settlements in this sector came under artillery and mortar fire from the invaders, including Kalynivka, Chasiv Yar, Stupochky and Klishchiivka of the Donetsk region.

In the Avdiivka sector, Ukrainian forces repelled six enemy attacks near Berdychi and Pervomaiske of the Donetsk region. Russian troops tried to drive Ukrainian units out of their positions.

The Russian army launched air strikes on Novobakhmutivka, Oleksandropil, Orlivka, Umanske, Yasnobrodivka, Karlivka, and Ocheretyne of the Donetsk region.

About 20 settlements in the Avdiivka sector came under artillery and mortar fire of the invaders, including Berdychi, Umanske, Netailove and Nevelske of the Donetsk region.

In the Novopavlivka sector, Ukrainian defenders continue to hold off Russian troops near Heorhiivka, Novomykhailivka, Velyka Novosilka, and Urozhaine of the Donetsk region. The Russian army, supported by aircraft, made 18 attempts to break through Ukrainian defenses there.

Vodiane and Zolota Nyva in the Donetsk region were hit by enemy air strikes.

Throughout the day, more than ten settlements in the Novopavlivka sector came under enemy artillery and mortar fire, including Novomykhailivka, Kostiantynivka, and Urozhaine of the Donetsk region.

In the Orikhiv sector, Russian troops, supported by aircraft, carried out two attacks on the positions of the Ukrainian Defense Forces near Staromaiorske, Donetsk region, and northwest of Verbove, Zaporizhzhia region.

The Russians carried out an air strike on Robotyne, Zaporizhzhia region.

The invaders fired mortars and artillery at about 20 settlements in the Orikhiv sector, including Malynivka, Poltavka, Mala Tokmachka, and Novodanylivka in the Zaporizhzhia region.

In the Kherson sector, the Russian army launched an attack on the positions of Ukrainian defenders near the village of Krynky, Kherson region.

Russian combat aircraft launched an air strike on Mykilske in the Kherson region.

More than ten settlements in the Kherson region came under artillery and mortar fire from Russian troops, including Zolota Balka, Kizomys, and Antonivka.