Ukrainian Forces Destroy Russian Attack And Reconnaissance Drone Over Black Sea

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Ukrainian anti-aircraft fighters have shot down Russia's Forpost attack and reconnaissance drone over the Black Sea.
Ukraine's Air Command South announced this on Facebook , Ukrinform reports.
"On April 1, 2024, warriors with the Odesa anti-aircraft missile brigade destroyed a Russian Forpost attack and reconnaissance UAV in the waters of the Black Sea," the post said.
As of April 1, Ukraine's defense forces have already destroyed more than 8,750 enemy drones of operational-tactical level, as well as thousands of pieces of other Russian equipment and weapons.
