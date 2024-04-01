Partisans Spot Russian Air Defense Systems At Dzhankoi Airfield

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Ukrainian partisans have discovered Russian air defense systems at the Dzhankoi airfield in temporarily occupied Crimea.

This was reported by the ATESH partisan movement on Telegram , according to Ukrinform.

"Agents of our movement continue to monitor the build-up of air defense systems on the occupied peninsula. Additional anti-aircraft missile systems have been deployed at the Dzhankoi airfield without any attempt at camouflage," the statement said.

According to ATESH, the head of the combat team, who was sent to the airfield, repeatedly applied for camouflage nets but received no response.

The partisans note that the Russian command is trying to close down important infrastructure facilities by all means possible, but there is a critical shortage of air defense systems.

As reported, the occupiers are strengthening their air defense in Crimea.

The first photo is illustrative